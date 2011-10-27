Kasich in Toledo for major announcement Thursday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Governor John Kasich is coming to northwest Ohio Thursday for a major announcement from the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

In a news release, the Port Authority states only that it is a major economic development announcement. We're told it's an agreement with a company called BX Solutions and could bring 700 jobs to the area.



The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Toledo Maritime Center on Front Street.



Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak commented on the announcement.



"All the economic development agencies are pulling together to try and do what we can to pull in those kinds of jobs that will really make a difference because they're good paying jobs and they're jobs that are sustainable."

The website of BX Solutions states they are no longer accepting applications at this time.

