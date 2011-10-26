Bowman finishes testifying in his own defense

Robert Bowman took the stand again today as the defense and prosecution wrapped up their questioning in his retrial.

Bowman claims no knowledge of Eileen Adams, says he's lived thousands of lives

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Legal experts are weighing in whether two days worth of testimony from the accused killer in Toledo's oldest cold murder case hurt or helped Robert Bowman's case.

Experts call the testimony several unusual hours on the stand. Toledo defense attorney Jerry Phillips, speaking as an observer, says the state will clearly point out what's taken place in court these last two days.

It's a decision criminal defendants usually never make: taking the stand in their own defense.

"They don't enjoy the process. They don't feel comfortable testifying most of the time," Phillips said.

Some describe Bowman as trying to take charge of his own murder trial from the witness stand.

His testimony consisted of confronting his own attorney Tuesday, asking if he was hearing what he was saying.

He also combated with prosecutors, saying, "Man, I think you got a way of asking questions that is absurd."

"Here's an individual who looked to me by his actions, the way he even sat in the chair, that he was literally enjoying the trial process. That's a very unusual thing," Phillips said.

Phillips also says Bowman's defense has nothing to gain with the 75-year-old's testimony, but they do have the jury to lose.

"They're not comfortable with him. They would not associate with him. He's not someone who they would want to be around," Phillips commented.

Bowman is accused of kidnapping 14-year-old Eileen Adams in 1967, holding her captive in his basement, and then killing her.

Bowman did not testify in his first trial which ended in a hung jury.

Both sides tweaked their case in the second trial, but Phillips says Bowman's testimony is not part of the defense's strategy.

"The ultimate decision to testify is with him and not his attorneys."

While Bowman testified he did not kill Adams, Phillips says his demeanor will likely leave the jury with a bad feeling when they deliberate.

Closing arguments take place Thursday.

