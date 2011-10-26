Man killed at Broadway and Prouty in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police are on the scene of a homicide in south Toledo.

According to police, a man was driving south on Prouty around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When his car reached Broadway, he was shot to death either right before or after his vehicle collided with a white car. That second vehicle fled the scene.



Police have not released any names or a motive.

Call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111 with information that could help police.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.