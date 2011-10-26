Cargo company could brings hundreds of jobs to Toledo Express

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Less than 2 months after BAX Global closed its air cargo facility at Toledo Express Airport, the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority is moving close to a deal with a new start-up cargo company, BX Solutions Inc., to set up operations there.

"That is a place ready and able to take a new company in", says Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak.

The company website says they're hiring package handlers, with pay starting at $10.50/hour with benefits for full-time and part-time workers. On Thursday, the port board will consider entering into a facility and service management agreement with the company, and spending $2.7 million through a state loan for improvements at the facility, based on the company hiring 200 full-time, 350 part-time and 100 seasonal workers within the first year.

It's expected many of those to be hired will be former BAX workers. "To put those workers back to work so quickly would be really a good gift to our community", says Wozniak.