Defense in Bowman trial rests its case after suspect takes stand

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A cold case murder suspect took the stand in his own defense again Wednesday. Robert Bowman, 75, was questioned for a total of four hours before the defense rested its case.

He claimed he did not know Eileen Adams and had nothing to do with her death. Adams, 14, disappeared on her way home from school in 1967, and her body was later found in a Michigan field.

"The only thing I know about Eileen Adams is what I've heard from the cops and from this courtroom and records," Bowman testified.

Bowman denied holding Adams captive at his house and denied dumping her body. When asked by Assistant Prosecutor John Weglian if he denied smashing Adams' skull, Bowman answered, "yes, I deny that." He also denied driving a nail into the back of Adams' head.

Bowman became a suspect after his ex-wife, Margaret, came forward to police in 1981. DNA evidence later linked Bowman to Adams' body.

Investigators found Bowman living in an abandoned restaurant in Florida. In court, Bowman testified he'd had a vision they were coming.

The restaurant is where investigators also found two dolls presented in court by the prosecution. One, a "Spiderman doll," had a needle through its head. A "Ken doll" was found with a nail in its head.

Margaret Bowman testified she saw Adams in her home's basement and went with Bowman to dump the body. Robert Bowman called his ex-wife a liar.

"I didn't hear her say anything that was truthful," he said.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Thursday morning.

