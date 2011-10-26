Lucas County Commissioners hope to avoid extra primary election

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Lucas County Commissioners are asking Ohio Lawmakers to come up with a new plan to re-draw Ohio's Congressional lines in hopes of avoiding an extra primary election next year.

The commissioners also say that the current plan to hold two primary elections, one in March and one in June will be costly, confusing and careless. With the state cutting local government funds the commissioners do not feel they should be forced to pay for two primaries.

Carol Contrade, a Lucas County Commissioner said, "It's time for taxpayers to stand up and demand accountability from our legislature, this is absolutely ridiculous."

Pete Gerken, President of the Lucas County Commissioners says that having two elections will be at least an additional half a million dollars. Gerken also said that this is money the Commissioners don't have, have not budgeted for and won't be able to come up with.

Commissioners also say that is there are two primaries in 2012, they plan on demanding payment from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office for the second one.