High school students help preschool students prepare to read

MONROE, MICH. (WTOL) - Getting kids excited about reading is the goal behind a new class at Monroe High School. The class is helping preschool students prepare to read while helping high school students considering possible futures in education.

Senior Kara Vensel is one of 30 Monroe High School students who goes to Riverside Elementary School once a week to read to preschoolers. Vensel said she was very nervous when it first started, but her love of kids has trumped her fears and now she's helping guide them on a road to success.

"I love it so far. The kids really warmed up to me, my kids especially. So, it's been fun," said Vensel.

Carol Sliwka designed the curriculum for the 12-week elective that any high school student can take. The high school students don't teach the preschoolers how to read, but work on getting them ready to learn how to read.

"Reading is one of those things that is a life-long skill and if you don't have it, you're handicapping yourself," said Sliwka.

Sliwka explained how the high school students study and analyze picture books to decide whether the books would be beneficial. When they read the chosen books to the preschoolers, they test their ideas.

According to administrators, the one-on-one interaction this program provides is beneficial.

"They will take two students and work individually with those two students so they're getting that much more reading than they would just if the teacher was sitting in the front of the classroom reading to them as a group," said Alice Malik, a Riverside Elementary School TEACHER.

Vensel said the preschoolers are teaching her a thing or two.

"It takes a lot of patience working with little kids and I think this is a good test run to see if I'd be able to do it in the future," said Vensel.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.