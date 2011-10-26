Gov. Snyder lays out plans for better roads

By KATHY BARKS HOFFMAN

Associated Press

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder wants to try a new way of taxing gasoline and diesel fuel to raise the money needed to fix roads and bridges.

He laid out his plan for improving Internet access, roads, water and sewer systems and regional transit during a Wednesday policy address at Lawrence Technological University.

He suggested several ways that the state could raise more money for roads, such as increasing vehicle registration fees by $10 a month, which would raise $1 billion more a year. He wants to let local governments raise their own fees to fix local streets.

Snyder says no one wants higher taxes, but that more investment is needed to help the state's economic recovery, noting that "better roads drive better jobs."

He also supports rapid transit in southeast Michigan.

