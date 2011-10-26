Favre visits troops at Camp Shelby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has paid a surprise visit to Ohio National Guard soldiers who are preparing to deploy to Afghanistan in the next few days.

Favre spoke to and took photos with the 500 soldiers during an hour-long visit Tuesday at the Camp Shelby Training Center south of Hattiesburg, Miss. The soldiers make up five units of Task Force 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery.

"I've had the opportunity to be part of some great things, but to be invited and asked to come speak to these guys, it's a special feeling. For what these guys and these ladies do, words can't really express our gratitude towards them," Favre said before talking to the soldiers.

"To be here and put a smile on their face ... If it seems so minor to be able to come in and say hello and maybe lift people up and offer your time, but it's a special thing to me. I'm more honored."

The Hattiesburg American reports Favre talked about teamwork, dedication to a goal, team chemistry and working as a unit.

Favre retired this fall after a 20-year career.

"It really was motivating," said Spc. Edward Hughes, holding a football that Favre had autographed. "He has a lot of experience with teamwork and team building and I really took it to heart. I know it's going to help as we go forward."

Sgt. 1st Class Douglas Boyer served as moderator for the event.

"After the first question, he basically spoke about we needed to hear. He spoke about motivation. He spoke about teamwork. He was speaking to the soldiers using his experiences and that's what we were trying to get out of him," Boyer said.

Favre spoke of the need to be able to focus on the next task, regardless of whether the outcome of the one before had been good or bad.

"First and foremost, you have to be willing to take risks, and you've got to be able to overcome adversity, on and off the field," Favre said. "It's not always going to be good.

"1 of the things when I talk to young quarterbacks I work with a local high school in my spare time - Oak Grove - is that after a great play, it's OK to be excited, but you have to go on to the next play. They're all aware that you have to go on to the next play after something bad happens, but you have to be able to do that after something good happens, too.

"If you dwell on what happens, whether it's good or bad, then the next play or the next event - which is the most important - will be overlooked," he said.

