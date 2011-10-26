Cost of college hits all-time high

(WTOL) – A new report shows average in-state tuition and fees at four-year public colleges have increased $631 this fall, compared to one year ago. Nationally, the cost of a full credit schedule has reached more than $8,000, the highest amount ever.

Because of the rising costs, President Obama plans to use his executive authority to help college graduates pay back their student loans.

Today in Denver, Obama will announce a plan that would allow eligible borrowers to consolidate and lower their school loan payments. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan said that this plan will make a huge impact.

This means trying to help people now by providing more disposable income. Ultimately, by reducing debt each month and lowering payments, default rates for the country will be reduced.

A White House official said that overall, the program could help nearly 7.5 million people at no additional cost to tax payers.

