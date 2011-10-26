United Auto Workers Union expected to release voting results on Chrysler contract

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – The United Auto Workers Union is expected to release voting results of their contract with Chrysler.

Workers at plants across the country have been voting on the tentative deal. There have been reports of some local residents voting in favor of the contract while others are voting against it.

If the deal is rejected, Chrysler and the United Auto Workers Union will go to binding arbitration.

