Bowman claims no knowledge of Eileen Adams, says he's lived thousands of lives

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Robert Bowman took the stand again today as the defense and prosecution wrapped up their questioning in his retrial.

Bowman, 75, is accused of killing 14-year-old Eileen Adams in 1967. Adams disappeared on her way home from school and was found a month and a half later in a Michigan field hog tied with a nail in the back of her head. Bowman denied smashing the skull of Eileen Adams, driving a nail in the back of her head, kidnapping her and tying her up.

For a total of approximately three hours, Bowman took the stand and testified about all he knew about Eileen Adams, which according to him is what he has been told.

Bowman spoke at length about his ex-wife Margaret who testified last week. He called her a liar but did admit to hitting Margaret multiple times during their marriage.

Most of Bowman's testimony was longwinded, even bizarre. He said that he remembers existing in thousands of other lives. He believes that life is continuous and does not believe in death.

Bowman also spoke about dolls discovered in a Florida restaurant where he was living. One doll had a nail driven in the back of its head.

More on the trial and closing arguments are scheduled to start this afternoon.

