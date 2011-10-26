Man accused in Sylvania Library fondling incident arraigned

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - Jason Jeffries, 23, appeared in court this morning after being arrested Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m. Monday around 5 p.m. Jeffries was accused of approaching a 9-year-old girl in the youth section of the Sylvania Branch of the Lucas County Library.

According to police, Jeffries said something to the girl, touched her on her backside and then left promptly after.

Jeffries is charged with Gross Sexual Imposition and posted a $150,000 bond. Judge Scott Ramey ordered Jeffries no contact with the victim or any Lucas County libraries.

Police say tips from the community helped lead to a quick arrest.

Jeffries will appear in court again next week.

