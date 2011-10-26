VIRAL VIDEOS: Vote for your favorite Halloween light display

Check out both videos that have gone viral. The house in Riverside, CA is set to "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO. The house in Odessa, TX is set to "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Ozborne.
According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.More >>
According to court documents, Olmstead admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the child, who was under the age of 13.More >>
The wife of one of the pastors was in court as well. The plea deadline for all four is July 19.More >>
The wife of one of the pastors was in court as well. The plea deadline for all four is July 19.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.More >>
The arrest stemmed from an undercover solicitation operation involving a website called Backpage, a classified advertising website.More >>
BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.More >>
BMW announced it will withdraw from the 2019 North American International Auto Show held in Detroit.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>
Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.More >>