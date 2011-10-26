Wurzelbacher says he'll be a congressman for the common man

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – The man known as "Joe the Plumber" wants to be called "Joe the Congressman" and kicked off his campaign on Tuesday night.

It was back in October 2008 when Joe Wurzelbacher met then-candidate Barack Obama in a campaign stop in his neighborhood in Holland. The plumber challenged Obama on his economic policies and became the hit of an Obama-John McCain debate when both candidates mentioned "Joe the Plumber" in the discussions.

Wurzelbacher says he has traveled the country in the last three years and wants to bring change to Washington. He told supporters at Tony Packo's in East Toledo, "So yes the answer is I am going to run because I have been there. I know how it is to live paycheck to paycheck."

He's running for the Republican nomination for the 9th Congressional district, the seat held by long-time Democrat Marcy Kaptur.

"If I'm coming off as angry it's because I am. I won't hide it, I am pretty blunt about it. I just can't stand when people do bad work and we've been voting, the last 40 or 50 years, bad people to do bad things to us."

Wurzelbacher says he's still a plumber and expects attacks and criticism from Democrats who think he's trying to capitalize on fame.

"Many times I have been in places where union members were paid to protest against things I had come out to say," Wurzelbacher said. "Afterwards those very same unions members invited me to go out hunting and fishing because they got to know who I was, not what the media portrays me to be."

Friend Richard Fair says he believes in Wurzelbacher's ability to run a strong campaign. "There are times when we disagree about certain subject matters but what I like about Joe, even when we disagree we still stay friends over it. He doesn't really take his ball and go away."

Lucas County Republican party chairman Jon Stainbrook said, "This is the time for a common man, a man of the people to jump into the race. Joe the Plumber is the perfect man for the job."

Wurzelbacher said he still wants to be known as "Joe the Plumber" but on the Republican primary ballot in June 2012, the name "Joe" won't be seen at all. Wurzelbacher says it will read: "Samuel J. Wurzelbacher."

Representatives from Congresswoman Kaptur's office did not want to comment about Wurzelbacher's announcement. Calls to the offices of another potential Democratic challenger, Congressman Dennis Kucinich, had not been returned at the time of this posting.

