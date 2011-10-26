Neighbors hear explosion before central Toledo fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A vacant central Toledo house fire that began early Wednesday has been ruled as arson.



Neighbors say they heard an explosion and looked out to see the house on fire in the 1200 block of Prospect near Detroit Avenue. This was just after 1 a.m.



Investigators say there is evidence of some sort of explosion because the vent covers were all blown off of the wall. A gas can was also found by the house.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.

