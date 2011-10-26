Findlay Courier: Ottawa's ex-mayor gets 10 days in jail

By RYAN DUNN

STAFF WRITER

OTTAWA, OH (FINDLAY COURIER) - The former mayor of Ottawa was convicted Tuesday of soliciting a prostitute in Lima and was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail.

Kenneth A. Maag, 62, pleaded no contest in Lima Municipal Court to the misdemeanor charge of solicitation, according to the Clerk of Courts office.

Visiting Judge Kevin Smith sentenced Maag to 30 days in jail, with 20 suspended, and credited him with one day served, according to the Clerk of Courts office.

Maag's jail term begins Monday and he must also pay a $250 fine, according to the office.

Maag was arrested Aug. 29 at the Econo Lodge motel, 1210 Neubrecht Road, Lima, said Allen County Sheriff Samuel Crish.

Deputies caught Maag after a two-week investigation, Crish said.

The next day, Maag took a leave of absence from the mayor's job. His attorney, Matthew Cunningham, wrote in a letter that Maag was "temporarily unable to perform the duties of the mayor of Ottawa."

Maag formally resigned Sept. 13. In his resignation letter, Maag said he was stepping aside to lessen the impact on his family and to avoid becoming a distraction.

"I sincerely apologize for any problems this has caused the village, the community and especially my family," he wrote.

Maag, who had been unopposed for re-election in November, was replaced by former Council President J. Dean Meyer as mayor.

In January, Village Council will select an acting mayor to fill the full four-year term, in accordance with the village's charter, said Law Director Joe Schroeder.

