Toledo Zoo hoping voters will be generous in November

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Backers of the Toledo zoo levy campaign are hoping voters in Lucas county will "love their zoo" at the ballot box in November.

Today, several local civic and union leaders threw their support behind issue 17, the point-8-5-mill levy request.

It's a renewal levy expected to generate more than 6 million dollars for zoo operations.

The zoo's director says despite declining property values, they didn't want to ask home owners for more money.

"We recognize this is a difficult economy for everybody we didn't think we could go ask for a higher millage we can manage with the 6.2 and we'll just do more to raise revenues," said Dr Anne Baker, Toledo Zoo executive director.

Baker says the zoo will raise admissions and membership rates in January with a discount for Lucas county residents.

