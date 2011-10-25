Davis-Besse, Ottawa County's largest source of tax revenue, faces possible shutdown

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) – One of Ottawa County's largest sources of tax revenue is facing a possible shut down.

First Energy continues to investigate a newly-discovered crack at the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Despite preliminary reports that suggest it does not impact safety there are still calls to shut the facility down.

Davis-Besse remains on a scheduled outage while calls to shut the facility down have picked up steam, after a 30-foot crack was discovered on the reactor building.

Davis-Besse pays more than 4.8 million dollars in property taxes every year - more than any other business in Ottawa county.

Leaders say calls to shut it down could deeply impact the economy.

"It's upsetting, quite frankly, as an elected official. That they've not had any dialogue or firsthand knowledge to make those kind of accusations or calls," said Steve Arndt, Ottawa County commissioner.

According to Arndt, Davis-Besse drives the local economy. It is the largest employer in Ottawa County, with more than eight hundred full-time jobs.

"We've always been a supporter, as long as it's done safely and properly," said Arndt.

The majority of the tax dollars collected in Ottawa county from Davis-Besse go to school districts - including Benton-Carroll-Salem.

"I do understand why people get afraid, its nuclear power a scary thing for some, but it would be a significant loss for the district," said Diane Kershaw, superintendent of Benton Carroll Salem Schools

First energy has not yet issued an official report about the crack, but a spokesperson said it does not appear to have any impact on the safety or integrity of the facility.

