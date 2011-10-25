B-C-S Supt: Schools will close if levy fails

OAK HARBOR, OH (WTOL) - In two weeks, voters in the Benton-Carroll-Salem school district will cast ballots on a levy request.

This will be the third time Benton-Carroll-Salem schools has gone to voters this year, asking for more money. The precious two levy requests failed, each by less than 150 votes. Leaders say if this levy request is defeated, they will be forced to make big changes.

Supt. Diane Kershaw says the district is aching for additional dollars and is asking voters to approve an emergency levy that would generate $1.3 millions dollars for the next five years.

"It's incredibly critical, we have not received new finances through voted millage for 11 years," Kershaw said. "It's a tough time, people don't want to pay more taxes, but unfortunately, this is where we raise our funding levels, through taxes."

Leaders cut $1.2 million from the budget last year by reducing some staff and closing Rocky Ridge Elementary.

Kershaw said if this levy request fails the two other outlying elementary schools will also be shuttered: Graytown Elementary and Carroll Elementary. Students will be redistricted and staff will be laid off.

"Sometimes that's an emotional decision for those people who are affected. We believe our educational system will continue to be strong, whether we have five buildings or three. It's a tough decision, but something we will have to do to balance our budget."

If the levy fails, the two elementary schools will close in the next school year.

