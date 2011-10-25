Several road construction projects delayed in Toledo area

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - After the recent rain in Toledo delayed many construction projects in the city, more delays are on the horizon.

Completion of the Wheeling Street Bridge project was once set for the end of October and has now been pushed back to the end of November. The ramp from Wheeling Street to northbound I-280 will remain closed and the ramp from southbound I-280 to Wheeling will stay closed as well.

The Douglas Road ramps on I-475 are expected to reopen sometime in December, rather than the previously projected end of October.

The upgrades along state routes 65 and 64 near Haskins have been for another month.

Work has been delayed for a month on Interstate 475. Traffic is down to one lane on the bridge over the Maumee River and the US 24 ramps to I-475 southbound will remain closed.

