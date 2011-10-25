University police investigating sexual assaults

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A pair of sexual assaults reported on local college campuses have students on the alert and universities reminding students to beware.

University of Toledo police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in Parks Tower residence hall around 5 a.m. Friday.

Bowling Green State University police reported Monday that a female student was sexually assaulted in the early morning of Friday, October 14, possibly at a Greek house.

In both assaults, the victims knew their attackers. Diane Docis, coordinator of the Sexual Assault Education and Prevention Program at the University of Toledo, said that is the case in 9 out of 10 sexual assaults on college campuses.

She said 3.5 percent of female college students will be sexually assaulted every academic year.

"It's pretty consistent across campuses, there aren't campuses that are safer than others," Docis said.

Sexual assault is defined as sexual activity without consent.

For consent to be present, both partners must be willing, consent must be clearly communicated, it must be specific, and both partners must be sober. The victim was drunk in the BGSU assault.

"Alcohol makes it a high-risk situation the same as drinking and driving, and it is each of our responsibilities to make sure the person we are with is consenting and able to consent," Docis said.

Docis says she's working to stop sexual assaults by teaching students to stand up, speak up, and change the attitudes and behaviors that lead to sexual assault on campus.

