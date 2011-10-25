Former Toledo police chief top candidate for Oregon police chief job

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - Former Police Chief Mike Navarre could soon be police chief of another city.

The City of Oregon has been looking for a new chief of police for eight months after their former police chief retired.

City administrators contacted Navarre about two months ago when they learned he was planning to retire as the Toledo Chief of Police.

Michael Seferian, mayor of Oregon, said Navarre is their top candidate out of six serious leads.

Seferian plans to finalize the selection of Navarre in November. At that point, city council will vote whether or not to approve Navarre.

There has been no discussion of salary, but MAYOR expects Navarre would earn slightly more than the assistant police chief who currently makes about $80,000.

Navarre did return calls made by WTOL; however he chose not to comment.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.