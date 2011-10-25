Toledo city council hears proposal to improve Promenade Park

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Mayor Mike Bell continues his quest to make major improvements at Promenade Park, "What we're trying to do is turn our downtown around".

Council this year rejected spending $750,000 to begin an overhaul of the park, but now a $2.2 million plan is before council for approval.

It calls for redirecting money earmarked for Marina District improvements through a State Infrastructure Bank loan, money which wasn't spent, and the mayor's office wants to use at Promenade Park and repay the state over a 15-year period.

Councilwoman Paula Hicks-Hudson is concerned about the impact on the CIP budget, "I see it does have merit value but we do need to think about ways we're going to have to take care of other issues and other uses of CIP dollars".

Councilman Mike Collins also sees merit in the project, but he says the city can't afford the expense at this time, "Is it not better to stabilize our CIP fund without adding to the burden and addressing those critical issues of resurfacing residential streets".

Council will review the plan during a committee hearing in the near future.

