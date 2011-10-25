Suspect in central Toledo shooting arrested in MI

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting which took place October 23 in central Toledo.

Martrece Dobson, 23, was arrested in Oak Park, MI Thursday evening in a relative's home.

Dobson is charged with the murder of 25 year-old Justin Smith in the 1000 block of Fernwood in Toledo around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 23.

