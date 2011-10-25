Sexual assault reported at UT - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sexual assault reported at UT

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - University of Toledo Campus Police are investigating a report of sexual assault that happened on campus early Friday morning.

Police say the assault occurred in the Parks Tower residence hall in the early morning hours of Friday.  A female student reported that she had been assaulted by a male acquaintance. 

Check back to WTOL.com and watch WTOL11 News at 5 and 6 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly