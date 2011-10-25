Fed-Ex hiring 20,000 seasonal workers

(WTOL) - Fed-Ex plans on hiring 20,000 seasonal workers this holiday season.

The shipping company expects to handle more than 17 million packages on December 12. Not only does Fed-Ex project this to be its busiest day in 2011 but its busiest in history. That is more than double its daily average and a 10 percent increase over the same time last year.

Fed-Ex said they need the extra help as a result of more people shopping online.

For more information on how to apply visit Fed-Ex's Career Site.

