Sylvania Police arrest man for Gross Sexual Imposition in child fondling incident

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - The Sylvania Police Department has arrested Jason M. Jeffries, 23, of 7924 Central Ave. in relation to the incident which occurred at the Sylvania Branch of the Lucas County Library where a 9-year-old girl was fondled on October 24.

Jeffries was identified because of tips received after today's earlier news release and was arrested on one count of Gross Sexual Imposition.

According to police, the Jeffries entered the library around 5 p.m. Monday and fondled a 9 year-old girl from Sylvania.

The girl was in the youth section of the library when the incident occurred.

According to police, the Jeffries approached the girl, said something inappropriate and then touched her backside in an inappropriate manner.

The girl told her parents informed the library. Library officials then reported the incident to the police.

There is no indication Jeffries knew the girl.

A spokesperson for the Lucas County Library said they have strict security measures at all of their locations.

Police say they received 10 leads and were able to track down the suspect with help from the community.

