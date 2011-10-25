Sherrod Brown wants to crack down on Chinese import price advantage

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Senator Sherrod Brown used a Toledo business as a backdrop Tuesday morning to support a bill that cracks down on giving Chinese imports a price advantage over Ohio-made products.

He presented a news conference at Quality Tool and Metal Stamping in west Toledo to urge the U.S. House to pass the Currency Exchange Oversight Reform Act.

The bill cleared the U.S. Senate on Oct. 11.

In a news release, Senator Brown says currency manipulation gives Chinese imports a 25-40 percent price advantage over Ohio-made products.

Read a news release by Sherrod Brown:



TOLEDO, OH – Following the passage of the biggest bipartisan jobs bill to clear the Senate this year, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will visit Quality Tool and Metal Stamping, Co. in Toledo to urge House action on legislation to create and protect jobs by cracking down on Chinese currency manipulation. Brown will call for the bill, the Currency Exchange Rate Oversight Reform Act of 2011, to be brought for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives and sent to the President's desk for signature into law.

Brown's bill cleared the Senate on October 11 by a vote of 63-35, and a previous version of Brown's bill passed overwhelmingly in the U.S. House of Representatives last year. Legislation cracking down on Chinese currency manipulation currently enjoys wide bipartisan support in this Congress, but House leadership has refused to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.

Currency manipulation is an illegal trade practice in which the Chinese government intentionally devalues its own currency against the United States dollar. This results in artificially expensive American imports to China, and artificially cheap Chinese imports to the United States. This puts Ohio and American manufacturers at a serious disadvantage, and makes it more difficult for American companies to compete against Chinese companies. Brown will join Sales and Production Supervisor Mike Pasch to outline how his legislation will help level the playing field for Ohio manufacturers while helping create and protect millions of American jobs.

Quality Tools, a family owned company since 1954, specializes in sheet metal stamping tools for various industries.

Recently, the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) and the Alliance for American Manufacturing released a new report showing that the growing trade deficit with China, caused in large part by China's illegal currency manipulation, has cost the United States more than 2.8 million jobs since 2001, including more than 1.9 million manufacturing jobs. In June, EPI released a report showing that addressing Chinese currency manipulation could support the creation of 2.25 million American jobs.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.

