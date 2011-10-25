Family burned out of central Toledo home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Family burned out of central Toledo home

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A family in the 2300 block of Victory safely escaped a house fire early Tuesday.

Early investigation shows the fire may have begun in the kitchen.

Crews have managed to put the fire out.


We'll post more details as they become available.

