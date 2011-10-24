Area residents eligible for Ash tree removal assistance

Assistance to remove ash trees from private property is now available for residents in Erie, Wood, and Lucas counties.



Funded by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Forestry, and operated by WSOS Community Action Commission, Inc., this program provides assistance to help stem the widespread infestation of the ash trees in Northwest Ohio.



The Western Lake Erie Basin Residential Ash Tree Removal Program provided through the efforts of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, will assist in the removal of up to two trees per property owner who has property in these counties.



Approval of applications along with a list of requirements that must be completed are needed before any tree removal will take place. Applications are available at any public library; all township, village and city offices; county office's of the Soil and Water Conservation Districts; and the Ohio State University Extension Offices. They are also online at the WSOS and Sandusky River Watershed Coalition websites.



There is no income requirement and the program will pay 40 percent of the cost of the tree removal. One of the requirements is that the homeowner must provide up to three estimates of the tree removal cost from companies employing ISA certified arborists. A list of these arborists is provided along with the application form.



Applications and more information are available by calling Cindy Brookes at 419-334-5016 or by visiting the following websites: www.wsos.org and www.sanduskyriver.org.