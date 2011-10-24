Jury hears interrogation tapes in Robert Bowman murder trial

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Jurors heard from the defendant for the first time when tapes of Robert Bowman's interrogation were played in court as Bowman's retrial enters its second week.

The tapes were not allowed in Bowman's first trial. The prosecution presented clips from interviews police conducted with Bowman in Toledo and in California where Bowman was arrested in 2008.

Bowman has been linked by DNA evidence to the death of 14-year-old Eileen Adams in 1967. Adams went missing on her way home from school and her body was found dead a month and a half later in a Michigan field.

In the interrogation tapes played in court, Bowman repeatedly questions the evidence police have against him. He also says he's having memory problems and repeatedly speaks about different energies.

Toledo Police Cold Case Detective Bart Beavers conducted the interviews and showed jurors the clothing Eileen was wearing when she was found.

He also showed dolls discovered where Bowman was living in the 80s that had nails in their heads.

Beavers says bowman did not deny or admit to killing Eileen during the interrogations.

"All this is just a waste of time. What you want me to do is to confess to something like that which you're not going to get. I'm not going to say anything that can be held against me. I'm just not going to make it that easy for you," said Bowman.

In the interrogations, Bowman said those dolls were his way of playing a joke on investigators. Testimony in the re-trial continues Tuesday.

