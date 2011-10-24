City Council to vote Tuesday on sale of parking garages

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo City Council has a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 1:55 p.m., to vote on the agreement to sell the city's three downtown parking garages to the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, and for the Port Authority to take over operations of the parking meters.

Thomas Winston, vice president and chief financial officer the port, says this will be a $12.4 million transaction, with the city getting an $8.5 million payment, and paying off $3.9 million of debt on improvements at the Superior Street garage.

He says once the port assumes control of the properties in January, there will be $1 million worth of improvements to the garages and the meters.

There are no current plans to raise rates or change the times of meter enforcement.

