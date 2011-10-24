New contract agreement could mean pay raises, bonuses for Jeep workers

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Jeep unit workers voted Monday on the proposed contract agreement between Chrysler and the UAW.

The union says the deal includes raising pay for new hires, workers receiving a $3,500 ratification bonus and annual bonuses of $1,000 based on quality and performance benchmarks.

Jeep retiree Greg Fletcher is pleased to see some gains for workers, as a sign the automaker has better days ahead.

"When the company makes money we continue to get paid. Hopefully they'll continue to grow and expand," Mr. Fletcher said.

The company has said no decision will be made about the proposed Toledo Assembly Complex expansion project until the contract is settled, a project which could bring more than 1,000 new jobs to the complex.

"There are a lot of people I'm sure would love to have those new jobs. They're needed here in Toledo,"said Mr. Fletcher.



The public relations director for the UAW says the union will not release voting results until all locals hold their vote.

Results could be released as early as Wednesday.

