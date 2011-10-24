Cooper-Standard plans to shift jobs to Mexico

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - Forty-seven workers at the Cooper-Standard seal plant in Bowling Green are bracing to lose their jobs.

The company is shipping positions, which work on rear window and front door parts for the Ford Explorer, to a plant in Mexico. The rest of the plant's operations will continue.

News of the transfer comes eight months after Cooper-Standard began shutting down its Bowling Green hose manufacturing plant. The company is moving about 200 jobs from that plant to locations in Kentucky and Mexico.

"It's bad for the city of Bowling Green, it's bad for our country, it's devastating to our members," said United Steelworkers District 1 Director Pat Gallagher.

Gallagher said Ford demanded the latest move because it wants lower-cost assembly and said the union will fight the decision. He said the transfer is another example of trade deals hurting the U.S. economy.

"Manufacturers and corporations are moving their jobs oversees and trying to come back and sell in our market," Gallagher said. "It's not fair, it's not right."

Christine Cassis has worked at the seal plant for six years but must now work on finding a new job. She says she hopes the work can be replaced and her job can be saved.

"That's what I'm out to do, find another job, or hopefully we can get some jobs created in here and I can be called back," Cassis said. "It's just hard."

Cooper-Standard did not return calls seeking comment.

