Against expectations, Maumee city budget is looking good

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - For the first time in at least three years, the City of Maumee's budget for next year is in the black.



Maumee's mayor Tim Wagener said the city originally projected being more than a million dollars in the red.



Wagener said a lot of planning went into the budget. The city offered incentives for early retirements, saving close $800,000. Maumee also cut a few services, including unlimited garbage collection twice a year and a few items for the schools and parks.



However, Wagener said the biggest help for the budget is the city's income tax. The mayor reported business has been good for Maumee companies like Dana, the Andersons and others in Arrowhead Park.



"We are at pace right now to have the largest income tax collection in our history this year," he said. "So in a year the world is struggling, to be able to say that, speaks a lot for this community."



If the city's budget continues to lean toward the positive, Maumee's city council may consider reinstating some of its cut services.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.