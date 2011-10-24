Call 11 for action: think before you buy pink

(WTOL) - October is breast cancer awareness month and stores are filled with pink products promoting cancer research. But some of those products may not be all they appear to be.

Hundreds of brands have now gone pink for breast cancer awareness. Even athletic clothing is accented with pink ribbons all month long.

"My Mom passed away from breast cancer about nine years ago, and she was my best friend," said Tricia Roberta as she bought pink products from Target.

For Roberta and others with cancer in their family, pink products contribute to a great cause close to home.

Other Target shoppers, like Annie Blazer, say they also try to buy pink whenever possible.

"Yeah, we see 'em everywhere we go, so I know it's all part of cancer awareness month and we try to get those products everywhere we can," said Blazer.

Unfortunately, not all pink is created equal. The group Breast Cancer Action has launched a "Think before You Pink" campaign, questioning companies that do not automatically give to the cause, or place pink ribbons on questionable merchandise.

For example, Yoplait yogurt requires you to mail in lids or labels for money to be donated. Other products simply feature a pink ribbon with no explanation of whether any money goes to the cause.

The group recently got manufacturers of Promise Me Pink perfume to promise to change some ingredients considered carcinogens.

Other pink products that recently sparked criticism are pink cat litter, pink glazed donuts, and pink buckets from Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, each bucket of chicken sold last year did donate 50 cents to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Before supporting the cause, read the fine print on any pink product to make sure at least some percentage will be donated to breast cancer charities or cancer research.

