Lower natural gas prices signal cheaper winter heating costs

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Natural gas prices are on the decline, making heating homes a bit cheaper.

A mild summer and the active hurricane season have contributed to the lower-than-usual natural gas prices.

"That lead to a lot of price stability, a lot of natural gas out there in the market and it should lead to bills that are going to be somewhat lower than last years at the least they're going to be very stable," said Chris Kozak, communications manager at Columbia gas of Ohio.

October's price for natural gas is 56 cents per cubic foot, compared to last year's price of 57 cents.

According to Kozak, users on Columbia's budget plan will see an average price of $75, compared to last year's $81.

Many in the area have trouble keeping up with the gas bill, but even with 55,000 homes in the area call for assistance with their natural gas bills, the lower costs mean no one should have their gas turned off.

However, many of those households do not know that they qualify for assistance. Others may be embarrassed about having to call.

Kozak said to study gas bills and investigate other providers to make sure you are no paying too much.

Go to www.columbiagasohio.com for other tips to lower your gas bill.

