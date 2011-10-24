Police continue investigation into two shootings within five hours overnight Sunday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police are investigating two unrelated homicides that happened within five hours of each other in central Toledo, Sunday night into Monday morning.

The first happened at 8:29 p.m. Sunday evening at 1074 Fernwood. Police said when they arrived, there was no shooting victim at the scene. Later, Justin Smith, 25, of Toledo, was dropped off at Toledo Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said when they arrived at the hospital, the people who drove Smith there had already left. Investigators continue to search for those individuals.

Investigators said Smith was rushed into surgery, but died several hours later. Police do not yet have a suspect in the case, but believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward.

"Apparently there was some kind of get together at this location. We don't know for sure, but we're thinking there were quite a few people there. And we haven't heard from quite a few witnesses," said Toledo Police Sergeant Tim Noble.

Less than five hours later, at 1:02 a.m., police dispatch received another call of a person shot at 1825 Ottawa Drive. When police arrived, they said Howard Williams, 40, had been shot and killed at his home. His wife, April Jones, 50, is a suspect in the case. Police said they were having a domestic altercation, when they believe Jones shot and killed Williams.

Jones was taken to an unnamed hospital with what police call "medical issues" after the shooting. Police said Jones is a suspect in the case, but has not been charged.

Police ask if anyone knows anything about the two shootings, to please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.