Toledo man scores two hole-in-ones at club championship

by Mike Lacett

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The odds of hitting two hole-in-ones in the same round of golf are 65 million to one.

Red Stanley defied these odds earlier this month at Eagles Landing when he scored aces on both the 12 and 17th holes during the club championship.

But this is not the first time Red has made a perfect shot while golfing - he also made a hole in one at the Inverness club back in the 80s.

"It's rare and fortunate. I had two great shots and they went in the hole," said Red. "They were good shots. That is not going to change my life. I've got a porch I'm building at home. That will change my life."

Red is humble about his accomplishment but realizes how fortunate he is to have been this lucky.

"It's rare you can't put your head on what it means," said Red.

