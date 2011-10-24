Home For Keeps -David - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

David

Birth Date: 2006

David is an energetic five year old who hopes to find a family and a big yard to play in.

For more information about David or any of the other children seeking a "Home for Keeps," contact Celine Woods at this number:

Lucas County Children Services
Contact: Celine Woods
419-213-3336

