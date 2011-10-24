Toledo Police: Shooting and stabbing occur within blocks at same time

Justin Smith, 25, was shot in the chest late Sunday night. He later died from his injuries at Toledo Hospital.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating two incidents of violence that happened around the same time Sunday night.



Shooting



Around the same time Sunday night, police responded to a call of a shooting at Forest and Fernwood, which is six blocks away.

Investigators say the victim, 25 year-old Justin Smith, showed up at Toledo Hospital and had been shot once in the chest and later died of his injuries.

Police collected evidence at the scene, but have no suspects in the case.

Stabbing

A Toledo man is hospitalized after police say he was stabbed in the back as many as four times by another man on Collingwood Boulevard.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Pinewood Place apartments in the 1200 block of Collingwood.

Police say it started with a fight in a hallway. No one has been arrested for the crime.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

