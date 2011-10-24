Salvation Army taking applications from those in need of holiday help

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - People that need help buying food or toys for the upcoming holiday season can apply with the Salvation Army all of this week.

Applications will be taken today through Friday at the Salvation Army at 620 N. Erie St. between 9-11 a.m. and again from 1-3 p.m.

Last year, the organization helped out more than 2,000 families with food and toys for Christmas.