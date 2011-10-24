Circus elephant parade moved to 1 p.m. Monday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus will walk their elephants from the train station to Huntington Center Monday.

The parade starts between 1 p.m.and 1:30 p.m., and roads will be closed in the area.

The train station is located at 415 Emerald Avenue near Broadway Street. The elephants will arrive at Huntington Center located at 500 Jefferson Avenue.

Here is a description of the parade route:

Starting at the train station on Emerald Street at approximately 4 p.m., the circus caravan will travel along Morris west to Broadway, north on Broadway to Ottawa, north to Ottawa to Owens Corning Parkway, north on Owens Corning Parkway to Monroe Street, West on Monroe St. to Water, north on Water to Jefferson, west on Jefferson to the Huntington Center Arena.

Shows run from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets range from $14-$65. Get ticket information.



