Police investigating after body found in Lenawee County park

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) - Investigators in Lenawee County are waiting for autopsy results after a body was found at Island Park.

A hiker discovered a man's body on Saturday. Deputies say the body was partly underwater in the River Raisin.

Investigators say there is no obvious evidence of foul play, but they will treat it as a criminal case until they learn more.

The victim is male and possibly in his 40s.



