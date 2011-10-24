1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes near Sandusky - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 dead, 1 missing after boat capsizes near Sandusky

 

(WTOL) - The U.S. Coast Guard continues a search of Lake Erie Monday after a boat capsized near the Cedar Point Break Wall late Saturday or early Sunday.

They are searching for 58-year-old Charles Kaplan. Another passenger, Pam Holstein from Solon, was found dead inside the 36-foot overturned boat.

 

Crews are using boats and helicopters in the search.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly