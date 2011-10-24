Man dies after being shot in the head in central Toledo

Howard Williams, 40, was shot in the head after what appears to be a domestic disturbance in central Toledo.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police confirm Howard Williams, 40, was killed in central Toledo early Monday from an apparent gunshot wound to the head during a domestic disturbance.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of Ottawa Drive near Upton.

April Jones, 50, was taken into custody but was hospitalized for undisclosed symptoms.

The investigation is ongoing. Police arrived on scene and found the man lying in the street. Detectives say there was an argument inside a house that spilled outside.

