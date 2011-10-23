Saturday night hayride ends in accident, police say alcohol involved

PERKINS TWP., OH (WTOL)- It was a terrifying scene Saturday night along Patton-Tract Road in Perkins Township. That's when a wagon carrying 30 to 40 people on a hay ride tumbled over and into a cornfield.

Investigators say, 47 year old Michael Hermes, the driver of the tractor in the hayride was drunk.

One of the trailers went off to the right side of the road and some of the people were thrown out, onto the ground.

28 of the passengers were hurt. Two of them had to be Life Flighted to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.

Michael Hermes was arrested and charged with DUI and Vehicular Assault.

Police say the hay ride had begun at the Mason Jar tavern.



"It was a bar hopping ride... They left an establishment on Mason Road... traveled to Sandusky to visit a few more bars... They were returning to Mason Road at the time the crash occurred," said Sgt. Michael Knoll.



Neighbors in the community are reluctant to talk about the accident or about Michael Hermes. Hermes is from a well known farming family in the area.



"Any time you are ejected from a vehicle.. You're lucky... You don't get trapped under the hay wagon itself.. Or crushed by the other occupants on top of you," said Sgt. Knoll.



