Man wanted in slaying kills self in Mich. hotel

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting fled to Michigan where he shot himself on Saturday night after law enforcement surrounded his hotel.

Butler County Sheriff's deputies in Ohio say they were able to identify 32-year-old Jagdeep Singh as the gunman in the Saturday morning shooting of an acquaintance, Amandeep Singh.

Lt. Mike Craft says the men were arguing over money when the shooting occurred at Amandeep Singh's home in Liberty Township

Authorities tracked the suspect to a hotel in Luna Pier, Mich. They heard a single gunshot and entered to find Jagdeep Singh dead. They believe he was trying to flee to Canada.

Craft says deputies in both states worked "extremely fast" to identify and locate the shooter within 11 hours.

