Monument dedicated to storied Memphis Belle

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A monument honoring the crew and namesake of the Memphis Belle, the storied B-17 bomber that flew 25 crucial missions over occupied Europe in WWII, has been dedicated at a Memphis park.

About 80 people watched as the monument was unveiled Sunday alongside other military statues and memorials at Veterans Plaza in Overton Park in Memphis.

The monument depicts the historic airplane, which survived the war and spent 59 years in Memphis before being moved in 2005 to Dayton, Ohio for restoration.

It also features a statue of Margaret Polk looking up at the sky. The airplane's pilot, Robert Morgan, named the Memphis Belle after Polk, who was his girlfriend before his deployment overseas.

Speakers at the event called the Memphis Belle a tough aircraft that kept its crew safe.

